Will change J&K’s ‘taqdeer’ and ‘tasweer’ if voted to power, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the Delimitation Commission will submit its final report in next two days and there will be Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future. “The BJP will change the ‘taqdeer’ and ‘tasweer’ (fate and image) of Jammu and Kashmir with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ if the party is voted to power,” said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina while talking to mediapersons on Wednesday.

“The Delimitation Commission’s term is expiring on May 6 and we hope it will submit its final report to the Law Ministry before that,’’ Raina said during an event at the party headquarters here.

Pointing out that the Delimitation Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desari is an autonomous body, Raina said its members worked hard in redrawing the boundaries of Assembly and parliament constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. “I am confident the Commission in its comprehensive final report will address all concerns of the people and their representatives who have put forth their suggestions and objections to the draft proposal,’’ he added.

The Centre had set up the commission on March 2, 2020. As per the J&K Reorganisation Bill, the number of Assembly seats in J&K was increased from 107 to 114, including 24 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Of the remaining 90 seats, the Commission had in its draft report reserved nine for Scheduled Castes.

Pointing out that Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the overall development of J&K, he asked the party activists to reach out to every household in Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the pro-people steps taken by the Narendra Modi government.

“The National Conference, the Congress and the PDP were the only beneficiaries of the special status (under Article 370), which otherwise deprived people of the benefits of over 200 central laws,” he said, while expressing confidence that the BJP will win over 50 seats in the Assembly elections and form the government on its own.

Raina also inducted many prominent Kashmiri Pandits into the party.