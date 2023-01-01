Weighing legal action to bring back Salahuddin, others from Pak: DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is considering legal action to bring back Kashmiri militant leaders like Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, the police chief said on Saturday.

Replying to a question on the steps being being taken to get back Pakistan-based militants like Salahuddin, DGP Dilbag Singh said: “Many of them were earlier sitting in Pakistan and carrying out terrorist activity. They had not been brought into the ambit of certain legal provisions where we could take strict action against them.”

“Now, in the case of most of them, dossiers have been prepared, most of them have been notified as legal terrorists and as legal terrorists, further action will follow,” he said at a press conference in Jammu.

He also hinted at the demolition of the house of Salahuddin in Kashmir soon as has been done in the case of Ashiq Nengroo, a designated terrorist who was an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack, and Amir Khan, a top operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

“The day is not very far,’’ said the DGP.

Announcing “Mission Zero Terror’’ as Jammu and Kashmir Police’s resolution for the year, the police chief said that nearly 100 militants were active in the Union Territory, a number that will be brought down in the coming days.

Singh described 2022 as the “most peaceful year’’ on the security front as compared to the past four years.