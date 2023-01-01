scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Weighing legal action to bring back Salahuddin, others from Pak: DGP

“Now, in the case of most of them, dossiers have been prepared, most of them have been notified as legal terrorists and as legal terrorists, further action will follow,” he said at a press conference in Jammu.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in Jammu on Saturday. PTI
Listen to this article
Weighing legal action to bring back Salahuddin, others from Pak: DGP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is considering legal action to bring back Kashmiri militant leaders like Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, the police chief said on Saturday.

Replying to a question on the steps being being taken to get back Pakistan-based militants like Salahuddin, DGP Dilbag Singh said: “Many of them were earlier sitting in Pakistan and carrying out terrorist activity. They had not been brought into the ambit of certain legal provisions where we could take strict action against them.”

“Now, in the case of most of them, dossiers have been prepared, most of them have been notified as legal terrorists and as legal terrorists, further action will follow,” he said at a press conference in Jammu.

He also hinted at the demolition of the house of Salahuddin in Kashmir soon as has been done in the case of Ashiq Nengroo, a designated terrorist who was an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack, and Amir Khan, a top operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Nitish prepares state exit, after 18 yrs, Bihar stares at a bipolar arena
As Nitish prepares state exit, after 18 yrs, Bihar stares at a bipolar arena
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down

“The day is not very far,’’ said the DGP.

Announcing “Mission Zero Terror’’ as Jammu and Kashmir Police’s resolution for the year, the police chief said that nearly 100 militants were active in the Union Territory, a number that will be brought down in the coming days.

Singh described 2022 as the “most peaceful year’’ on the security front as compared to the past four years.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 00:06 IST
Next Story

MHA issues cyber alert for G20 Summit, shares threat, target details with ministries

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close