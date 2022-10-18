Voter roll revision: J&K opp parties to protest over inclusion of non-locals

A panel of non-BJP political parties formed to oppose the inclusion of non-locals in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to hold protests to mobilise public opinion on the issue.

The panel, which comprises all five constituents of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration including the NC and the PDP, and several others such as the Congress, was formed on October 8. It held its first meeting on Monday.

“Our protests on the roads will be peaceful and in accordance with our constitutional rights,” senior National Conference leader and MP Hasnain Masoodi told reporters after the meeting at the residence of PAGD chairperson and former CM Farooq Abdullah in Jammu.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the BJP over its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference president Abdullah on Monday said that the killings will never stop until “justice’’ is served. Had the situation improved on the ground, another innocent Kashmiri Pandit would not have been killed, he said in Reasi.