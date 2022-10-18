scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Voter roll revision: J&K opp parties to protest over inclusion of non-locals

The panel, which comprises all five constituents of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration including the NC and the PDP, and several others such as the Congress, was formed on October 8. It held its first meeting on Monday.

The panel, which comprises all five constituents of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration including the NC and the PDP, and several others such as the Congress, was formed on October 8. It held its first meeting on Monday.

A panel of non-BJP political parties formed to oppose the inclusion of non-locals in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to hold protests to mobilise public opinion on the issue.

The panel, which comprises all five constituents of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration including the NC and the PDP, and several others such as the Congress, was formed on October 8. It held its first meeting on Monday.

“Our protests on the roads will be peaceful and in accordance with our constitutional rights,” senior National Conference leader and MP Hasnain Masoodi told reporters after the meeting at the residence of PAGD chairperson and former CM Farooq Abdullah in Jammu.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the BJP over its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference president Abdullah on Monday said that the killings will never stop until “justice’’ is served. Had the situation improved on the ground, another innocent Kashmiri Pandit would not have been killed, he said in Reasi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:17:24 am
Next Story

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement