UP couple injured in blast outside slum in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A couple from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a powerful explosion that took place under mysterious circumstances late Tuesday night in the Kotranka area of the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said Wednesday.

Identified as Vinod and his wife Kranti, residents of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast that reportedly took place outside their slum at Jaglani village.

According to Rajouri superintendent of police, Mohammad Aslam, the couple sustained minor injuries. The nature of the explosion is being ascertained, added Aslam.

Significantly, the site of Tuesday night’s explosion was hardly a kilometre away from the place where two powerful explosions had taken place under similar circumstances on March 27 last year.