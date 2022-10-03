Udhampur blasts: 1 arrested, IEDs recovered

J&K POLICE on Sunday arrested a former militant for alleged involvement in the twin explosions in Udhampur town on the intervening night of September 28-29 and claimed to have foiled a Lashkar-e-Toiba plan to carry out a series of explosions ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah will be visiting the Union Territory on October 4 and 5.

Additional Director General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, identified the arrested person as Mohammad Aslam of Basantgarh. Five explosive devices, including three sticky bombs and two “new type’’ of IEDs, were seized following information from him, he said. Aslam had picked up the consignment of explosives from Dayalachak area in Kathua district where it was dropped with the help of a drone from Pakistan, Singh added.

The new type of brick-shaped IEDs were planted inside the buses which later led to the twin explosions, injuring two people in Udhampur town, the police said.

The ADGP said that Aslam was in touch with his Pakistani handler Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Khubaib through social media for quite some time. Khubaib, who is from Doda’s district’s Thathri area, was also behind a sticky bomb explosion in Udhampur’s Slathia Chowk in March last in which one person was killed and over a dozen were injured. The latter had revived contacts with Aslam through social media and lured him to restart militant activities for money.