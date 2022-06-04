scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

Breakthrough in Udhampur blast case, J&K cops detain one

One person was killed and 14 others injured in a low intensity blast in Udhampur town in March this year.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 4, 2022 12:06:24 pm
Police at the blast site in Udhampur. (PTI Photo/File)

In a major breakthrough into the low intensity blast at Udhampur town in March this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended a person from Doda district.

His identity was not immediately known; the police is maintaining silence over the matter.

One person was killed and 14 others injured in a low intensity blast in Udhampur town in March this year.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement