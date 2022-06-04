Breakthrough in Udhampur blast case, J&K cops detain one

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 4, 2022 12:06:24 pm
June 4, 2022 12:06:24 pm
In a major breakthrough into the low intensity blast at Udhampur town in March this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended a person from Doda district.
His identity was not immediately known; the police is maintaining silence over the matter.
One person was killed and 14 others injured in a low intensity blast in Udhampur town in March this year.
