Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Two officials, driver killed as SUV plunges into gorge near Doda in J&K

Sources said the accident took place in the Assar area, adding that the driver appeared to have lost control over the Bolero on the slippery road.

Two of the deceased were engineers with the roads and buildings department (File/Representational image)

Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured when their SUV fell into a deep gorge near Doda in Jammu and Kashmir Monday, the police said.

Two of the deceased were engineers with the roads and buildings department, identified as Mohammad Rafiq (executive engineer) from Poonch and Kamal Kishore (assistant executive engineer) from Udhampur, while the third person was their driver Hafeez, who hailed from Doda. The injured person has been identified as superintending engineer Suresh Kumar. He has been admitted to a hospital.

The accident took place in the Assar area, sources said, adding that the driver appeared to have lost control over the Bolero due to the slippery road conditions caused by rains since Sunday. The police have registered a case.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:58:19 pm
