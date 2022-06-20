Two more militants killed in overnight gunfight in J-K’s Kupwara, another eliminated in South Kashmir

An arrested militant was among the two more militants gunned down in an overnight gunfight in North Kashmir’s Kupwara taking the number of those killed by security forces to four, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday. Another militant was killed in a separate gunfight in South Kashmir.

The police said that the two militants were killed in a gunfight that started on Sunday afternoon in the Lolab forests in the frontier district of Kupwara. They added one of them was Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, who was arrested earlier and disclosed the presence of other militants in the forest and was trapped in a gunfight when he was taken to the area.

“KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists including terrorist Showkat got neutralized (total 04). Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J-K Police.

On Sunday, police said two militants were killed in the gunfight and that both were Pakistani nationals.

In a separate gunfight, a militant was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Police sources say that on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, a joint team of J-K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the Chatapora in Pulwama after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, militants opened fire leading to a gunfight in which one militant was killed. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the killed militant. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said J-K Police in a tweet.

Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden increase in the gunfights between militants and the security forces this month. While seven militants were killed in three separate gunfights in the past 24 hours, the police said that security forces have killed 114 militants so far this year—including 32 Pakistani nationals.