Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Two militants killed in J&K’s Balakote, major infiltration bid foiled

Alert troops deployed along the LoC observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence at around 7.45 pm on Saturday and opened fire, neutralising two militants, Army officials said.

Army personnel with a sniffer dog conduct searches near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri district, January 2, 2023. (PTI, representational)
The Indian Army on Saturday night foiled a major infiltration bid and killed two militants in the Balakote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Giving details of the incident, Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said alert troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence at around 7.45 pm. Subsequently they opened fire, neutralising two militants, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress, Lt Col Anand said. He added that operations by security forces to nab militants involved in the Dangri attack are underway in both Rajouri and Poonch districts.

On January 1, two unidentified militants attacked four houses in Upper Dangri village, killing four people including a father-son duo and injuring six others. The next morning, two minor cousins were killed and ten others injured in a powerful IED explosion at the house of Deepak Sharma who was gunned down by militants the previous evening. His younger brother and a cousin were injured in the firing.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:35 IST
