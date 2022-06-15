scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Two militants killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian, police say one of them killed Rajasthan bank manager

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan and manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a Srinagar-headquartered local bank sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), was killed by militants on June 2 inside the bank four days after he was posted there.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
June 15, 2022 8:56:53 am
J&K encounter, LeT militants killed, South Kashmir gunfight, Rajasthan bank manager murder, Jammu and kashmir, india news, Indian expressTwo LeT militants have been gunned down in an overnight gunfight in South Kashmir's Shopian. (File)

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including one responsible for the killing of a bank manager from Rajasthan, have been gunned down in an overnight gunfight in South Kashmir’s Shopian, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam district,” J-K Police said in a tweet while quoting Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off Kanjullar village of South Kashmir’s Shopian during the intervening night of June 14 and 15 after getting inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire while trying to break the security cordon, said the police. The joint team of forces returned the fire leading to a gun battle and the two militants were killed, they added.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
Why India needs The Dalai Lama as its presidentPremium
Why India needs The Dalai Lama as its president
More Premium Stories >>

Police have identified one of the slain militants as Jan Mohammad, saying he was responsible for the killing of the bank manager at the Arreh village of neighbouring Kulgam district. They are yet to identify the second militant.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan and manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a Srinagar-headquartered local bank sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), was killed by militants on June 2 inside the bank four days after he was posted there.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement