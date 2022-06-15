Two militants killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian, police say one of them killed Rajasthan bank manager

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including one responsible for the killing of a bank manager from Rajasthan, have been gunned down in an overnight gunfight in South Kashmir’s Shopian, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam district,” J-K Police said in a tweet while quoting Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off Kanjullar village of South Kashmir’s Shopian during the intervening night of June 14 and 15 after getting inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As the joint team of forces was zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire while trying to break the security cordon, said the police. The joint team of forces returned the fire leading to a gun battle and the two militants were killed, they added.

Police have identified one of the slain militants as Jan Mohammad, saying he was responsible for the killing of the bank manager at the Arreh village of neighbouring Kulgam district. They are yet to identify the second militant.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan and manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a Srinagar-headquartered local bank sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), was killed by militants on June 2 inside the bank four days after he was posted there.