Two IEDs with timer found near police post in Jammu, defused by bomb disposal squad

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday night detected two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Phallian Mandal police post near Jammu, officials said. Hidden inside a black backpack, both explosive devices were later defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Two IEDs with timer were found inside a black coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post late evening. They were later defused by the bomb disposal squad,” the police said.

The Phallian Mandal area is in close vicinity to the international border with Pakistan and it falls on the infiltration route of militants. In the past too, police and security forces have recovered arms, ammunition and explosives brought in by militants from across the border.