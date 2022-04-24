Two held over foiled suicide attack plot in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

Within 24 hours of the killing of two heavily armed suicide attackers in the Sunjwan area, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a Kashmiri man and detained another and claimed that the Jaish-e-Mohammad had sent the slain militants from Pakistan to carry out suicide attacks “big enough’’ to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palli village in Samba district on Sunday.

Identifying the arrested one as Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, of Mir Mohalla in Tral, and the other as Mohammad Iqbal Rather, of Kulgam’s DH Pora, additional director-general of police Mukesh Singh said that on the basis of technical analysis and further evidence, the police had zeroed in on the former, who was working at a walnut factory in Narwal, not too far off Sunjwan’s Jalalabad area, where the encounter took place on Friday morning.

The ADGP said that Shafiq and his brother Asif lived at a house owned by Iqbal in Jalalabad. The brothers were deeply involved with Jaish-e-Mohammad, he said, adding that Asif created a telegram ID, Pagal Jamal, for Shafiq and also provided him another SIM card. Through that Telegram ID, Shafiq contacted the Pakistan-based Jaish commander code-named Veer who asked him to take home some suicide attackers brought by someone from Jammu. The commander was identified as Bilal Ahmed Beig of Kokernag in Anantnag.

On the directions of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Bilal had set out from Pulwama on Wednesday morning and reached Jammu in the evening and stayed at Transport Nagar here. Around midnight, he left for Supowal in Samba district, where he picked up both the suicide attackers in a truck and moved towards Jalalabad.

The two militants had hidden themselves in a false cavity surrounded by empty vegetable cartons in the truck, the police said. At Jalalabad, Shafiq took the attackers to his house, where they stayed for the whole day. They used Shafiq’s mobile phone and Telegram ID to contact the Jaish commander and discussed the plan with him, the police said. The Jaish commander asked Shafiq to take them to the nearest security installation and strike there so big that it deterred the VVIP visit, the ADGP said.

However, on Thursday, the police got intelligence inputs about the presence of two militants, cordoned off the area and called other security forces as well. Around 3am on Friday, in an apparent attempt to break the cordon, the militants opened heavy fire, resulting in the death of a CISF official and injuries to some police and CISF personnel, the ADGP said. The forces returned the fire, killing both the attackers, he added.

According to the ADGP, Shafiq confirmed that the slain militants were speaking Pushto, a language spoken in Afghanistan as well as on Pakistan’s border with that country.

All these facts were corroborated through the analysis of CCTV footage from Jalalabad and the national highway, the ADGP said. Asif and Bilal are absconding and further investigations are in progress, he added.