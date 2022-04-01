Twelve Rohingyan followers of Tablighi Jamaat detained in Jammu and Kashmir

Twelve Rohingyan followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were detained in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday for allegedly staying and proselytising illegally.

Though they were subsequently sent to the holding centre at Hiranagar in Kathua district, the police have not registered any case against them.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Being foreign nationals staying without any legal documents, they cannot associate with any organisation, a senior police officer said.

According to sources, they had been staying at the Dar Mohalla Jamia Masjid near the Sangaldaan area of Gool tehsil for the past two-three days when the police detained them. They have been settled in the Bhatindi and Narwal areas of Jammu for the past eight years, said the police.

The sources identified the Rohingyans as Ameer Hakam, Jaffar Alam, Mohammed Noor, Abul Hasan, Mohammed Alam, Noor Ameen, Noor Hussain, Sayeed Hossain, Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Ismail, Kamal Hussain and Mustafa Hussain.