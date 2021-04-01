TTD alloted to set up temple in Jammu

The temple at Tirumala, the richest temple in the world with a turnover of over Rs 3,000 crore per annum. (File)

The Administrative Council (AC) on Thursday approved the proposal to allot land to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) for building a temple in Jammu. The decision to grant the lease for a period of 40 years was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The TTD, which manages the affairs of the Balaji temple in Tirupati, will also set up a vedapatasala, spiritual/meditation centre, residential quarters and medical and educational facilities in the area.

The temple is expected to boost religious tourism in the Union Territory and generate additional revenue. Thousands of pilgrims arrive in Jammu-Kashmir every year to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine.