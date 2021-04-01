scorecardresearch
TTD alloted to set up temple in Jammu

The TTD, which manages the affairs of the Balaji temple in Tirupati, will also set up a vedapatasala, spiritual/meditation centre, residential quarters and medical and educational facilities in the area.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
April 1, 2021 12:37:27 pm
Jammu news, Temple In Jammu, Jammu temple set up, Jammu and kashmir administration, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam, India news, Indian expressThe temple at Tirumala, the richest temple in the world with a turnover of over Rs 3,000 crore per annum. (File)

The Administrative Council (AC) on Thursday approved the proposal to allot land to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) for building a temple in Jammu. The decision to grant the lease for a period of 40 years was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The temple is expected to boost religious tourism in the Union Territory and generate additional revenue. Thousands of pilgrims arrive in Jammu-Kashmir every year to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine.

