TRF terrorist nabbed near Jammu railway station, pistol seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday apprehended an alleged terrorist in Jammu and claimed to have seized from him a “star pistol” loaded with seven cartridges.

Identifying him as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh of Gadapora in Shopian, police said he was an “active terrorist of TRF (The Resistance Front)”. An FIR has been registered at Bahu Fort police station.

Police said the Jammu Special Operations Group (SOG) had set up special nakas at different locations on the basis of credible information about the movement of a Kashmir-based terrorist to Jammu for a specific task to create terror in the area.

During checking near the Jammu railway station, cops noticed a man on a scooter dropping the pillion rider about 50-60 metres away from the naka point before he fled. The man who rode pillion quickly moved towards a lane nearby and was carrying a backpack. Sensing something suspicious, the police party chased him and he was overpowered, it said in a statement.

On preliminary questioning, the man disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf. Following further interrogation by the SOG officers, he admitted to be actively involved with the TRF and that he had come to Jammu for a specific task which handlers had not yet conveyed to him.

He had arrived in Jammu on the directions of Ahmed Khalid alias Hamza alias Haqparast of PoJK, an active TRF handler, and was also in touch with several handlers via Telegram and Signal apps.

Further interrogation is underway, police said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab two of his associates who provided him support for reconnaissance.