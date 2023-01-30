Traffic suspended along Jammu-Srinagar NH as heavy rain, snowfall lead to blocked roads

The movement of vehicular traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended at some places in Ramban district Monday morning following incessant rain and heavy snowfall which threw normal life out of gear across the Jammu division, authorities said. An avalanche warning was also issued in Srinagar.

According to officials, the road was blocked due to landslides and boulders rolling down from the hills in the wake of heavy rains since Sunday night. The highway was blocked at Panthial, Mehad and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district, they added.

Nearly 300 vehicles were reportedly stranded at different places along the road in Ramban district, officials said, adding that men and machinery have been deployed to clear the road of landslides and boulders.

The Mughal Road – connecting Poonch district with Kashmir’s Shopian district – was also closed due to snowfall, sources said, adding that the road between Batote and Doda was reportedly slippery due to continuous rains.

In view of heavy snowfall, the Kashmir University and the Cluster University Srinagar postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, Monday. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later, sources added.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department in Srinagar warned of an avalanche in vulnerable areas in view of snow cover above one foot in higher reaches, and advised people not to venture out in avalanche-prone areas during the next two days.

The Met department said there will be widespread moderate to heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, while the areas of Jammu division will witness moderate rain with thunderstorms at most places on January 30. Pointing out that these weather conditions will continue for the next 12 hours, it also forecast a gradual decrease in precipitation from Monday night.