Thursday, June 02, 2022
Three soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

June 2, 2022 9:28:20 am
Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their “private hired” vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

“A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital,” Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast — whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery — is being investigated, he said.

