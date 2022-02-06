Three Pakistani drug smugglers shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
February 6, 2022 9:48:47 am
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early on Sunday shot dead three Pakistani smugglers who were trying to cross the international border with narcotic substances in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Thirty-six kilograms of narcotics was recovered from them. Sources said that a BSF patrol team saw the intruders along the international border and shot at them.
A search operation has also been initiated in the area, the sources added.
