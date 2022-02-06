scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

Three Pakistani drug smugglers shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Thirty-six kilograms of narcotics was recovered from them.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
February 6, 2022 9:48:47 am
The three were shot dead in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Photo)

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early on Sunday shot dead three Pakistani smugglers who were trying to cross the international border with narcotic substances in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thirty-six kilograms of narcotics was recovered from them. Sources said that a BSF patrol team saw the intruders along the international border and shot at them.

A search operation has also been initiated in the area, the sources added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News