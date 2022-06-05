scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Three men held for Udhampur ‘sticky bomb’ blast that killed one, say police

Police said that during their investigation of the March 9 blast, Sohil had confessed to placing a sticky bomb in Udhampur’s Slathia Chowk allegedly on the directions of his Pakistani handler Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib.

Written by Arun Sharma | Jammu |
June 5, 2022 1:56:50 am
Mohammad Ramzan Sohil of Halla Bohar Dhar in Ramban district, as well as Khurshed Ahmed of Motla Dessa and Nisar Ahmed Khan of Dhani Bhaderwah, both in Doda district, were arrested in the case, police said. They added that two sticky bombs were also seized from different locations.

Three men from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Ramban districts were arrested in connection with an explosion in Udhampur on March 9 that killed one person and injured 16. Police said the blast was caused by a sticky bomb.

Mohammad Ramzan Sohil of Halla Bohar Dhar in Ramban district, as well as Khurshed Ahmed of Motla Dessa and Nisar Ahmed Khan of Dhani Bhaderwah, both in Doda district, were arrested in the case, police said. They added that two sticky bombs were also seized from different locations.

Police said that during their investigation of the March 9 blast, Sohil had confessed to placing a sticky bomb in Udhampur's Slathia Chowk allegedly on the directions of his Pakistani handler Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said Khubaib is presently in Pakistan. The ADGP also said that Sohil’s father, Mohammad Ishaq Sohil, had been a trained militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba and was killed in 2003.

For the Udhampur blast, Rs 30,000 was sent to Sohil’s bank account on March 23, Singh said, adding that the money was deposited by Khurshed Ahmed on the directions of Khubaib.

The third person arrested in the case, Nisar Ahmed Khan, is a trained LeT militant.

