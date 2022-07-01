scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle slips off road, flips over in J&K’s Ramban

Attributing the accident to slippery road conditions caused by rains, police sources said the pilgrims were on their way to Kashmir in a tempo traveller van when the mishap occurred.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: July 1, 2022 12:21:25 pm
Officers identified the injured as Anita Gupta (49) and Vivek (10), both from Chhattisgarh, and Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh.

Three Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Friday morning when their vehicle slipped off the road and flipped over on the national highway in Sher Bibi area of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, the police said.

Officers identified the injured as Anita Gupta (49) and Vivek (10), both from Chhattisgarh, and Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh. They said the three were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Attributing the accident to slippery road conditions caused by rains, sources with the police said the victims, along with other pilgrims, were on their way to Kashmir in a tempo traveller van when the mishap occurred.

Ramban deputy commissioner Mussarat Islam said the injured pilgrims were taken to Anantnag. “The injured yatris whose vehicle had turned turtle at Digdole today morning have been shifted to Anantnag. They are stable. Their vehicle was not part of Holy Yatra convoy,” he tweeted.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement