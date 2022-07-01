Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle slips off road, flips over in J&K’s Ramban

Three Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Friday morning when their vehicle slipped off the road and flipped over on the national highway in Sher Bibi area of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, the police said.

Officers identified the injured as Anita Gupta (49) and Vivek (10), both from Chhattisgarh, and Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh. They said the three were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Attributing the accident to slippery road conditions caused by rains, sources with the police said the victims, along with other pilgrims, were on their way to Kashmir in a tempo traveller van when the mishap occurred.

Ramban deputy commissioner Mussarat Islam said the injured pilgrims were taken to Anantnag. “The injured yatris whose vehicle had turned turtle at Digdole today morning have been shifted to Anantnag. They are stable. Their vehicle was not part of Holy Yatra convoy,” he tweeted.