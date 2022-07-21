scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Thousands stranded as landslides, shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone. The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Jammu region in the next 24 hours

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 21, 2022 5:38:51 pm
jammu national highway, indian expressThe national highway, which remained closed for several hours, was reopened Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: Reuters Photo)

Thousands of people were stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Thursday as the 300-km-long road connecting two summer capital cities of the Union Territory was blocked by landslides and shooting stones following heavy rain since the previous night at various places in Ramban district.

According to the Traffic Police Control Room, nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone. A convoy of Amarnath yatra with nearly 4,700 pilgrims who left Jammu under tight security in the morning was made to halt at Chanderkote Amarnath Yatri Niwas as the road ahead was closed for traffic.

Efforts were on to clear the road at the earliest, but inclement weather conditions were hampering the work, officials said.

The national highway, which remained closed for several hours, was reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Jammu region during the next 24 hours, and added that this could lead to flash floods and landslides.

