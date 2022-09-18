scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Militant hideout busted in J-K’s Ramban; arms, ammunition seized

Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, a knife, four AK-47 rifle magazines with 198 bullets, 69 nine mm pistol rounds, a binocular, a camera and a wireless set were seized.

A militant hideout was busted by security personnel in Ramban district of Jammu.

Security forces on Sunday busted a militant hideout in a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of some arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation by the police and Army in the Tetharka forest area of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division, a police official said.

He said an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, a knife, four AK-47 rifle magazines with 198 bullets, 69 nine mm pistol rounds, a binocular, a camera and a wireless set were seized.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 03:01:31 pm
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max FAQ: The most common questions, answered

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement