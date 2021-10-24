Terrorists will fail if J&K youth work for development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at a rally in Jammu on Sunday, said that if the youth work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their objectives. He also said that the government remains committed in its effort to ensure that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

“No one will be able to create any hurdle in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir. Investment of Rs 12,000 crore has already come and we aim at achieving a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022. If the youth work for development, terrorists will fail in their sinister design. We are aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from J&K,” Shah said.

Shah’s statement comes on a day when two policemen and an Army soldier have been injured in the gunbattle between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The policemen and Army personnel were injured when they came under attack while they were taking Zia Mustafa, a Pakistan-based militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the forest area to locate a militant hideout in Bhata Durian.

“From this land of temples and Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which is also the birthplace of Pt Prem Nath Dogra and the place of martyrdom of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, I say that those trying to disrupt peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to succeed,” added the Home Minister, who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

October 24 is the birth anniversary of Pt Prem Nath Dogra who had founded the Praha Parishad and spearheaded the agitation against Article 370.

“Not just in Jammu, people across as the country can never forget him. He had founded the Praha Parishad and along with Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee gave out slogans stating that there cannot be two heads, two flags and two constitutions in one country,” Shah said.

He added, “This area is witnessing an era of development and some are trying to cause disruptions. However, I have come here to tell you that nobody will be able to disturb the era of development in Jammu and Kashmir. No one will be able to stop it.”

Shah, accompanied by union ministers Dharmender Pradhan and Dr Jitendra Singh as well as the UT’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

“The days of discrimination against Jammu are gone. Nobody can do injustice now. Development will take place simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir. Both will progress together and contribute in take the country ahead,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)