Technical snag hits Jammu ropeway during mock drill, 2 people killed

Two people were killed and four others were injured in the Jammu ropeway project over the Tawi river after a technical snag during a mock rescue drill on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ropeway on February 3.

Sources said the victims were engaged by Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeways & Construction Company, which is executing the 1.66 km cable car project in two phases – from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya, and from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi.

Giving details, the sources said that ahead of the PM’s visit, a mock drill was conducted in which the six victims formed a team which would rescue people stuck in trolleys midway on the second phase of the ropeway.

When the team was attempting to open the doors of the stranded trolley, it tilted sideways, which resulted in all team members falling 40 feet.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the accident, describing it as “tragic and unfortunate”. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the mishap and directed the divisional administration to provide free-of-cost medical treatment to those injured.