Suspended over sexual harassment allegations, Jammu varsity teacher kills self

A 42-year-old Associate Professor on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide at his office in University of Jammu within minutes after he was placed under suspension over allegations of sexual harassment by some female students, varsity officials said.

The deceased, Chander Shekhar, was a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He was teaching at the university since 2007-08. He was married and had been staying with his family in official quarters on the campus.

According to JU’s Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Prof Prakash Anthal, Shekhar was placed under suspension by a departmental inquiry committee looking into a complaint filed by some female students against him a few days ago.

Anthal said when Shekhar came to know about his suspension, he locked himself in a room around 4pm and was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said prima facie it was a suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem to be done by a board of doctors, he said. “Police will be able to comment further only after the post mortem report is in,” he said.