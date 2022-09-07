scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Suspended over sexual harassment allegations, Jammu varsity teacher kills self

Prof Prakash Anthal said when Shekhar came to know about his suspension, he locked himself in a room around 4pm and was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

A 42-year-old Associate Professor allegedly died by suicide at his office within minutes after he was placed under suspension over allegations of sexual harassment by some female students, varsity officials said. (File Photo)

A 42-year-old Associate Professor on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide at his office in University of Jammu within minutes after he was placed under suspension over allegations of sexual harassment by some female students, varsity officials said.

The deceased, Chander Shekhar, was a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He was teaching at the university since 2007-08. He was married and had been staying with his family in official quarters on the campus.

According to JU’s Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Prof Prakash Anthal, Shekhar was placed under suspension by a departmental inquiry committee looking into a complaint filed by some female students against him a few days ago.

Anthal said when Shekhar came to know about his suspension, he locked himself in a room around 4pm and was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said prima facie it was a suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem to be done by a board of doctors, he said. “Police will be able to comment further only after the post mortem report is in,” he said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:44:12 pm
Next Story

When Tejashwi Yadav did the night round at hospitals

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Pakistan stumble as third wicket falls, Indian hopes flicker
Asia Cup LIVE

Pakistan stumble as third wicket falls, Indian hopes flicker

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement