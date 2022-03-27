scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Suspended for 2 yrs, Amarnath yatra set to resume on June 30

43-day annual pilgrimage to end on Raksha Bandhan.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
March 27, 2022 6:32:09 pm
amarnath yatra, jammu amarnath yatra, coronavirus j&k, amarnath yatra cancelledThe yatra had remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

After having remained suspended for two consecutive years in view of Covid-19, a 43-day Amarnath pilgrimage to South Kashmir Himalayas will begin in the Union Territory on June 30.

It will commence “with all Covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan,” tweeted the office of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday soon after a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, which was chaired by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. “We had an in-depth discussion on various issues regarding the upcoming yatra,” it added.

The yatra had remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, it had announced a 56-day yatra from both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes from June 28, but it was later called off due to rise in Covid cases.

However, in view of improved situation this year, the Shrine Board has decided to resume the yatra from both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes on June 30.

