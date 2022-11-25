scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Suspected IED found inside minibus in J&K’s Ramban district

The police found the ‘device’ inside an unclaimed polythene bag after they stopped the bus to carry out a routine check

The minibus was on its way from Ramban to Doda when it was stopped for a routine check at a police naka, the police said. Once they found the ‘IED’ inside the bag, the passengers were immediately moved out and the vehicle was taken to an isolated place near the highway, the police added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday found a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) inside an unclaimed polythene bag in a minibus at Nashri in Ramban district, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the police cordoned off the area around the vehicle.

Meanwhile, security forces continued to carry out searches to flush out militants in Nar forests in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district. The search parties, who have been carrying out combing operations for over a week, had on Thursday suspended traffic and resorted to ‘speculative firing’ at several places inside the forest to flush out militants but to no avail. The searches are still in progress.

Significantly, it is the same area where Army troops had carried out a nearly-month-long massive search operation to flush out militants who had killed nine soldiers in two adjoining forests, five in Chamrel forests on Rajouri-Buffliaz Road and later four in Nar forests on Bhimber Gali-Surankote Road.

A jailed Pakistani militant, Zia Mustafa, who was taken to the area on transit remand to lead police and security forces to the militants’ hideout in Nar forests, too was killed in the firing by the militants. However, with no trace of the militants, the searches were later stopped.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:20:43 pm
