Students trapped in J&K school due to Pak shelling

Several school children, including girls, had a close shave on Thursday morning after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire, targeting even the Government Middle School at Dabraj on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Advertising

Sources said the students were in their classrooms when Pakistani troops started firing mortar shells and small arms. As the shells fells in close vicinity to the school building situated on a hill, teachers huddled the students in a room away from the direct firing.

As panic-stricken parents rushed to the school to bring their children, they too got stuck in the firing. The students were allowed to leave when the firing stopped after more than an hour.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here said that “at about 1130 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Mendhar. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.”

Advertising

There has been an increased in the number of incidents of unprovoked firing and mortal shelling along the LoC by Pakistan ever since the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

On Wednesday morning, the neighbouring country resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri district’s Keri sector, sources said, adding that three army soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing during the past one week. A 13-day male child was among two people killed in Poonch during the last fortnight of July.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh along with White Knight Corps Commander Lt General Paramjit Singh had visited forward bases in Poonch and Akhnoor sectors last week to review operational preparedness of troops in the light of prevalent security situation. During the visit, the Army commander was briefed by field commanders on preparedness of their respective formations.