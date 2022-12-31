scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

SIA files chargesheet against four LeT militants in Jammu

Investigation also proved that the accused persons are involved in the killing of members of minority community, as also creating fear psychosis among people.

Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), LeT militants in Jammu, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe investigation further established that on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, Talib Hussain Shah had recruited many youth from Jammu and Kashmir and he had revived the terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley and Peer Panjal area comprising the districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA), an agency set up by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to investigate terror cases, here on Friday filed a chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants who, it said, were involved in a number of militant attacks in the Union Territory.

According to the chargesheet, Mohammad Qasim and Zia-ul-Rehman, who actually are the residents of J&K, after joining militant ranks had ex-filtrated to Pakistan. From there, they used drones for supplying of arms/ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir, which were collected by Talib Hussain Shah and his associates, including Faiz-ul-Bashir Dar of Pulwama, it said.

They had also been directed to carry out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K from Union of India, the chargesheet said.

The case has been minutely supervised by the SIA Director. During the course of the investigation, few more persons involved with the accused surfaced and investigation is still on vis a vis their involvement.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 02:08 IST
