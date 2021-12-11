Shopkeeper arrested in J&K’s Rajouri for sharing derogatory post on CDS Bipin Rawat

Meanwhile, cops in Udhampur district have forwarded to officials in Pulwama a complaint by right-wing organisations seeking action against a contractual lecturer who allegedly made derogatory remarks against the CDS.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a shopkeeper in the border district of Rajouri for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on social media against Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who, along with his wife and 11 others, died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The police said Mohammad Shafi of Shahpur village in Rajouri’s Keri sector had forwarded a Facebook post, originally from Pakistan, in which derogatory remarks were made against Rawat. “We have detained him under preventive provisions,” said Rajouri SHO Sameer Jeelani.

Meanwhile, cops in Udhampur district have forwarded to officials in Pulwama a complaint by right-wing organisations seeking action against a contractual lecturer who allegedly made derogatory remarks against the CDS. Udhampur SHO Chaman Gorkha said some local organisations had filed the complaint against a person who had earlier worked as a contractual lecturer in the district’s Ramnagar. The SHO said they forwarded the complaint to Pulwama Police for action as the man was a resident of that place.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank suspended a female employee for posting an “inappropriate” emoji in reaction to a social media post on General Bipin Rawat’s death. Pointing out that the action was taken as the content of the post was defamatory and not in consonance with the conduct rules governing the service of an employee, officials said a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter.