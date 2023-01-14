Shah announces probe into terror attacks in Jammu, vows all help to grieving families

Lauding the courage of terror-hit families in Upper Dangri in Rajouri district for deciding to stay in the village and fight against militants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured them of a thorough probe by the NIA and the Jammu Police into the twin terror attacks in the area on January 1 and 2 this year.

He said similar investigations will be carried out in all the other major terror incidents reported in the Jammu division in the past one and a half years.

“I have confidence that whosoever has done it (carried out the terror attacks), the Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon neutralise them, bring them within the ambit of law by producing them before the court,” the Home Minister told the families via a video call.

Shah, who was scheduled to visit the victims’ families in Upper Dangri, could not reach the village due to inclement weather conditions.

“I understand your agony. I am also part of your family and I am with you in your grief,”said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina quoting Shah. Raina was sitting with the families in Upper Dangri when they spoke to Shah.

Assuring all support to the families, the Home Minister said, “We will track down the militants from anywhere and take them to their logical end.”

Shah, while talking to mediapersons in Jammu, said he spoke to the families of all the seven victims, adding that “their courage is exemplary for the entire nation”.

“The area belongs to them (villagers), they will not leave it. They will stay there and fight the militants,” he said, adding that “displaying such determination after such a major incident is certainly a big thing”.

Following the twin terror attacks on the village, which claimed seven lives and left 14 injured, the residents of Upper Dangri have formed Village Defence Guards (VDGs) to fight the militants. A total of 112 people, including a woman, have so far taken guns from J&K Police and nearly a dozen more women have expressed their desire to join the VDG, said Raina.

The Home Minister’s probe and security assurance brought some relief to the families who expressed hope that the militants would soon be eliminated. “It is taking long… already 13 days have passed,” said Saroj, who lost her two sons — Deepak and Prince — to militants’ bullets in the attack.