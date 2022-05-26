scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J&K

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, officials said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: May 26, 2022 5:10:16 pm
The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/file)

Nine people, including an Army personnel, were killed when their cab rolled into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said here on Thursday.

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skidded off the road late on Wednesday at Zojila and rolled down the gorge, they added.

The police, army and locals launched a search-cum-rescue operation and recovered four bodies and rescued five others who were rushed to a hospital, officials said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The injured succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

Also Read |Three infiltrating militants killed in North Kashmir’s Kupwara

The deceased have been identified as Poonch-resident Azhar Iqbal (driver), Ankit Dileep , a resident of Gujarat, Gandhi Marmu and his father Mangal Marmu, both residents of Jharkhand, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Parray a resident of Kulgam (JK), Naib Subedar Nanak Chand, a resident of UP, Dileshwar Sidhar, resident of Chattisgarh, and anothe person identified as Sunil Lal.

 

