Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Setback to BJP in J&K, independent to head Kathua municipal council

Independent member Rajinder Singh Bubby was elected as the president of the civic body. The election was held following the resignation of the BJP’s Naresh Sharma.

The BJP had gained control over all the five municipal committees and one municipal council in Kathua district after the urban local body polls in 2018. (Representational/File)

In a major setback in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday lost control of the Kathua municipal council to an independent member Rajinder Singh Bubby, who was elected as the president of the civic body.

Sources said that in the 21-member council, the BJP had 13 members and the Congress one besides the seven independents. Bubby polled 12 of the 21 votes and the BJP eight while one vote was rendered invalid.

The election for the office of the president was held following the resignation of the BJP’s Naresh Sharma, who had been occupying the position since November 2018. Sources said Sharma resigned from office towards the end of August following party directions in the wake of allegations that he had spoken against the party’s high command.

The BJP had gained control over all the five municipal committees and one municipal council in Kathua district after the urban local body polls in 2018. With 13 BJP councillors in the 21-member house, Naresh Sharma was then elected president of the council.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:03:57 pm
