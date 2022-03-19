Forces’ ‘decisive control’ over terror in J&K biggest achievement: Amit Shah

Describing security forces’ decisive control over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as the biggest achievement after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday said the Central Reserve Police Force might no longer be needed in J&K, North-East and the Naxal-affected areas in a few years as peace would be restored at all these places by the paramilitary force.

“Whether it is a Naxal-affected area, or have to face Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir, or restoring peace after eliminating groups disturbing peace in the North-East, CRPF has done a commendable job,’’ he said at the 83rd Raising Day Parade of the paramilitary force being held for the first time in J&K’s MA Stadium.

“The determination with which the CRPF has been working, I am sure there may perhaps be no need to keep CRPF in these three areas within a few years. I am confident that we will be able to establish lasting peace and if it happens, its main credit will go to the CRPF,” he said.

This has been for the first time that the Centre at the highest level has indicated doing away with the massive security arrangement in Kashmir and North-East within a few years.

He also appreciated the CRPF for playing a key role in smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Pointing out that the CRPF was not only a kind of Central Armed Police Force, he said all citizens appreciated its determination, dedication and sacrifice in the line of service.

Referring to the PM’s target of making India a five-trillion economy, Shah asked the CRPF Director General to prepare a roadmap for modernising the paramilitary force in sync with the available and future technology while keeping in view the future challenges.

Beginning his address by paying obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi, he said he had come to the historic city of Jammu where both BJP ideologue Dr Shayama Prasad Mookherjee and J&K’s Praja Parishad leader Pandit Prem Nath Dogra had launched an agitation opposing the continuation of two Prime Ministers, two flags and two Constitutions in the country.

He appreciated the UT administration for making record achievements in every field. He said Dalits, women, backward classes and the paharis had been benefitted after the abrogation of Article 370. “For the first time, investment worth over Rs 33,000 crore has come on ground in J&K,” he added.