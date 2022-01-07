Security forces apprehend two over ground workers in Jammu division

Averting a plan of militants to carry out targeted killings in Chenab Valley region of Jammu division, security forces apprehended two over ground workers (OGWs) from two separate places in Doda district of the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

Identifying them as Farid Ahmed Naik of Doda and Ghulam Hussain of Gundana, both in Doda district, sources said that they were apprehended following a specific tip off. The former was stated to be an employee of Jal Shakti Department, while the latter was a mason.

Sources said that Farid was involved in the planning to assassinate some surrendered militants in the coming months. For this, he was in touch with some jailed militants lodged in the high security Kot Bhalwal jail at Jammu, who were using virtual numbers for communicating through WhatsApp, they added.

In another incident, security forces apprehended an OGW Ghulam Hussain, saying that he was in contact with militant handlers in Pakistan and providing them logistic support and information. He was also receiving money from Pakistan via Dubai, they added.

Pointing out that both have been sent to judicial custody in Bhaderwah jail, sources said that their apprehension has given a major setback to the efforts of militants and their handlers based in Pakistan to revive militancy in the hilly district.