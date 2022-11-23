scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Searches carried out along IB in J-K’s Samba

The search operation started in the early hours from S M Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector, the official said.

jammu and kashmir news, indian expressThe SOG was assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the nearly three-hour-long combing operation was carried out. (File Representational Photo)

Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted a search operation in several forward villages of Samba district along the International Border (IB) here, an official said.

The SOG was assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the nearly three-hour-long combing operation was carried out as part of border area domination following the recent infiltration attempts from across the border, a police official said.

The search operation started in the early hours from S M Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector, the official said.

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another was arrested and later repatriated in Ramgarh sector.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:03:17 pm
Next Story

‘Unconditional love’: Man pats wife’s head as she sleeps comfortably at bus stand. Watch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X