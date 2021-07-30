Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting near IB in Jammu

The operation was launched in several villages of Pargwal late Thursday evening, shortly after a local resident noticed a blinking light in the sky at around 8.30 pm and alerted fellow villagers. (Representational Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches in Pargwal area near the International Border (IB) here after local residents allegedly spotted a flying object believed to be a drone, officials said on Friday.

The operation was launched in several villages of Pargwal late Thursday evening, shortly after a local resident noticed a blinking light in the sky at around 8.30 pm and alerted fellow villagers, they said.

However, the search operation was suspended late night and resumed at around 5 am this morning. However, nothing objectionable was recovered during the operation.

Three suspected Pakistani drones were also sighted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya and Gagwal areas in Samba district around the same time on Thursday.

“A massive combing operation was carried out in the areas where the movement of the suspected drones was picked up throughout the night and in the morning. However, nothing was found on the ground,” a police official said.

Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side, officials said.

The other two drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Gagwal, they said.

The latest sightings were recorded nearly a week after police shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in the border belt of Kanachak near here.

There has been a spurt in drone activities, especially after the bombing of Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Jammu on June 27, resulting in injuries to two security personnel.