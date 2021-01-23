Schools in Jammu summer zones to reopen on Feb 1

The order also asked for sanitising and cleaning of the learning spaces on a daily basis. (Representational)

THE UT administration on Friday ordered reopening of all government and recognised private schools for senior classes in summer zones of Jammu division from February 1.

These shall be “physically opened in a staggered manner” for academic activities for Class 9 to Class 12 with effect from Feburary 1,’’ said an order issued by B K Singh, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department. In case of the junior classes, while the teachers will start coming to school from February 1, the students will physically attend from February 8, the order said.

The standard operation procedures shall be followed in letter and spirit, the order said. The students will sit almost two metre apart from each other and in case of non-availability of space, staggered schedule/shift timings and rotation of students can be an option, it said. All students and teachers shall wear masks and provisions should be made for hand-wash at frequent intervals.

The order also asked for sanitising and cleaning of the learning spaces on a daily basis. It said that students and teachers should carry their own stationary and books as sharing of these things was strictly prohibited.