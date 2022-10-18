scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

SAD president and MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

Mann, who is a Member of Parliament from Sangrur (Punjab) was stopped on the orders of district magistrate Kathua, Rahul Pandey

Pandey, in his order issued under section 144 CrPC, said it has been brought into his notice by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua that Mann is scheduled to enter into the Union Territory from Lakhanpur (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Simranjit Singh Mann was on Monday evening stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mann, who is a Member of Parliament from Sangrur (Punjab) was stopped on the orders of district magistrate Kathua, Rahul Pandey, leading to strong protest by the politician and his supporters.

Pandey, in his order issued under section 144 CrPC, said it has been brought into his notice by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua that Mann is scheduled to enter into the Union Territory from Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K bordering Punjab, and his visit is likely to cause “disturbance in public tranquillity”.

“Therefore, I, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 144 CrPC do hereby prohibit Mann from entering the jurisdiction of Kathua,” Pandey said in his order.

Criticising the decision of Kathua district administration, Mann said “I am a Sikh which is the reason that BJP and RSS did not allow my entry into Jammu and Kashmir.” “There is no legislature in J&K which is under military rule. There is no democracy… I have come to visit the people of Kashmir to see myself what is happening there (post abrogation of Article370. I want to highlight the real picture to the outside world,” he said.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:13:30 am
