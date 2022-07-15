scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductor

Rubaiya, daughter of former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was abducted from a minibus in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, when she was returning home to Nowgam from the Lal Ded Memorial Women Hospital in Srinagar. She was released in exchange for five jailed militants.

By: Express News Service | Jammu
Updated: July 15, 2022 7:44:54 pm
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik at Patiala House court. (PTI/File)

Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Friday identified jailed JKLF supremo Yasin Malik as one of the four accused in the case related to her abduction in Srinagar in December 1989.

This was the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed had been asked by a special TADA [Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act] judge to appear before his court to record her statement. She was listed as one of the prosecution witnesses by the CBI, which in the early 1990s took over the investigation into her abduction.

Also Read |Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in trial, threatens indefinite hunger strike

Sayeed was abducted from a minibus in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, when she was returning home to Nowgam from the Lal Ded Memorial Women Hospital in Srinagar. She was released in exchange for five jailed militants.

Her father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was then Union home minister in the V P Singh government.

