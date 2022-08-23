Abduction case: Warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for non-appearance in TADA court

A special court that hears cases pertaining to the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act issued a bailable warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Jammu on Tuesday after she did not appear for cross-examination in a case relating to her abduction over thirty years ago. Sayeed was abducted by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in Srinagar in 1989.

The warrant was issued as Rubaiya Sayeed had not even informed the court or her counsel about her inability to appear. Issuing a bailable warrant to ensure her presence before the court on the next date, the special TADA judge posted the case for September 21.

On July 15, Rubaiya Sayeed had appeared before the court for the first time and identified Yasin Malik and three others as the ones who had taken her captive. Sayeed, according to officials, identified Malik who was present in the court via video conference, as the person who had threatened to drag her out of the mini bus at the time of her abduction.

She again identified him and three others from their photographs that formed part of the prosecution’s evidence. The other three whom she identified have been named as Mohammad Zaman Mir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Manzoor Ahmed Sofi.

The case dates back to December 8, 1989 when Sayeed was abducted from a mini bus in Srinagar as she was returning home from Lal Ded Memorial Hospital where she was a medical intern. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was then the Union home minister in the V P Singh government.