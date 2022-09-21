Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Court accepts Yasin Malik’s plea of physical appearance for witness cross-examination

A Special TADA Court here on Wednesday asked Tihar Jail officials to produce jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik before it on October 20, in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Confirming the court’s order, CBI counsel Monika Kohli said that the court has issued a production warrant for Malik’s physical presence.

Malik along with nearly two dozen other accused is facing trial in a 32-year-old case relating to the abduction of Rubaiya.

The court order came after Yasin Malik, who was present in the court through video conferencing, sought his physical appearance to cross-examine Rubaiya Sayeed who was physically present in the courtroom.

Malik is defending his case and has turned down the court’s offer of legal aid in the past. He told the court that it was not possible to cross-examine Rubaiyya through video conference and thus he needed to be physically present in the courtroom.

The CBI counsel, however, resisted the plea on grounds of security risk involved in bringing the accused physically before the court. She also referred to the directions of the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in the matter.

Rubaiya was abducted from a mini-bus in Srinagar while returning home from Lal Ded Memorial Hospital where she was a medical intern. The JKLF had claimed the abduction and demanded the release of five jailed militants. The militants were freed, and Rubaiya was released after five days in captivity.

Advertisement

She was listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, had appeared before court on July 15 and identified Malik and three other accused as her abductors.

In January last year, the CBI had framed charges against 10, including Malik, in the abduction case.

Malik is also facing trial in a case related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar in January 1990.

Advertisement

During recording of prosecution evidence by the Special TADA Judge in July, Malik had sought to appear physically before the court, he had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike from July 22 if his request was not accepted.