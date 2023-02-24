scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Witness identifies accused JKLF chief Yasin Malik

Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was abducted from Srinagar on Dec 8, 1989 and freed five days later after the Centre released five terrorists in exchange.

yasin mallik terror caseMalik, currently serving a jail term in a terror funding case, was not produced in the court physically due to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order restricting his movement.
Listen to this article
Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: Witness identifies accused JKLF chief Yasin Malik
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A witness in the 1989 abduction case of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed on Friday identified the accused Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik when he appeared via video-conferencing before a special court in Jammu from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On July 15 last year, Rubaiya, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had identified Malik as one among the five accused in the case.

Malik, currently serving a jail term in a terror funding case, was not produced in the court physically due to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order restricting his movement. He had observed a 10-day hunger strike in July last year after the Centre did not respond to his plea to physically appear in the Jammu court hearing the abduction case.

Pointing out that the court had summoned two witnesses for Friday, senior public prosecutor S K Bhat said one of them appeared in the court and identified Yasin Malik and two other accused in the case – Ali Mohammad Mir and Mohammad Zaman.

Bhat told media persons that the eyewitness admitted that he had gone to Sopore, along with another eyewitness, a day after the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed. “As per his statement, he met two accused at Khan guest house there and he identified both the accused, which is a major achievement for the prosecution,” Bhat added.

Mir, who is the prime accused in the kidnapping case after Malik, had taken Rubaiya Sayeed in his vehicle to Sopore from Srinagar and kept her at Khan guest house, the senior public prosecutor said. When the eyewitnesses returned to Srinagar, Mir gave them their vehicle and the vehicle of the eyewitnesses was kept in Sopore, he said.

Pointing out that the eyewitness identified the places and the accused twice in the court, Bhat said that the court has fixed March 31 as the next date asking the prosecution to produce two witnesses before it.

Advertisement

Rubaiya Sayeed, however, did not appear for the hearing as her exemption application had earlier been approved by the court.

Rubaiya was abducted from near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989 and freed five days later after the then V P Singh government, supported by the BJP at the Centre, released five terrorists in exchange.

Also Read
J&K admin decides to levy property tax in ULBs, Omar says ‘no taxation wi...
Jammu and Kashmir imposes curbs on non-essential movement during weekend
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News
Declared dead, newborn found alive at graveyard in J&K’s Ramban district
India to hold G-20 meetings in Ladakh

Now living in Tamil Nadu, Rubaiya is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the case in 1990.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 18:09 IST
Next Story

Man United draw Real Betis in Europa League, Arsenal face Sporting

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close