Road link to Kashmir Valley remains snapped for fourth day due to snowfall

Barring a few hours on Friday, the road link to Kashmir remained snapped for the fourth day on Saturday as all the three roads connecting the Jammu division with the Valley remained closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Sources said that vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which resumed on Friday after having been closed for two days, was suspended again after a few hours the same evening following heavy snowfall and landslides at various places between Ramban and Banihal.

The two other highways – Batote-Kishtwar-Sinthan Top connecting Jammu’s Kishtwar district with Anantnag, and the Mughal Road connecting Jammu’s Poonch district with Shopian – were closed following the accumulation of heavy snow at both places.

While the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed on Sunday too, sources said that Sinthan Top and Mughal Road would reopen in March-April as there was 6-7 ft snow at both the places.

The train service between Banihal and the Kashmir Valley too was suspended following snowfall. There was no likelihood of its resuming on Sunday.

The heavy snowfall and rains threw normal life out of gear across the Jammu division, with police helping motorists by pushing their vehicles stuck in the snow at Banihal.

At Bhimber Gali on the Rajouri-Poonch highway, an ambulance coming from Delhi with the body of a man who died in Saudi Arabia got stuck in the snow, and cops from the Mendhar police station carried his coffin on their shoulders to his home in the Salwah village.

Meanwhile, power supply in almost the entire Chenab Valley region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts remained disrupted since morning. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam tweeted that of all the feeders supplying power across the district, only ten were running smoothly. The remaining 35 feeders were off due to faults on 11 KV and 33 KV lines, he added.