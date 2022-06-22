Road connectivity to Kashmir cut off, national highways blocked due to landslides

Road connectivity to Kashmir was cut off on Wednesday morning as roads from Jammu, Poonch and Kishtwar were blocked by landslides and ‘shooting stones’ triggered by heavy rains that lashed the Union Territory since Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Batote-Doda national highways was hit after landslides and incidents of boulders rolling down the mountains were reported at nearly 30 places.

Mughal Road, which connects Jammu division’s Poonch district with Shopian in Kashmir, and Sinthon Road between Kishtwar and Anantnag districts too were closed following landslides and heavy snowfall on Tuesday night.

Nearly 1,600-1,700 vehicles were stranded at different places along the national highway in Ramban district, traffic police officials said. While the agencies concerned have deployed men and machinery to clear the roads, the J&K traffic police advised people not to plan travel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway before checking the status of the road from traffic control units at Jammu and Ramban.

Meanwhile, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam ordered that all schools in the district be closed in view of road blockades and overflowing rivers and nullahs at various places following heavy rains.