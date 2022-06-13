Kashmiri Pandit staff who have returned to Jammu after killings demand relocation outside Valley

Hundreds of migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees who have returned to Jammu in the wake of targeted killings by militants in the Valley protested outside the press club on Monday, reiterating their demand for their posting outside Kashmir until the restoration of peace there.

Carrying placards that read ‘don’t rehabilitate us at cost of our blood’, ‘orphaning our children’ and ‘widowing our wives’, they raised slogans accusing the Union Territory administration of having failed to protect their lives in the Valley.

Refusing to buy the “government lollipops”, a protesting employee asked the administration to “relocate them anywhere outside the Valley as our lives are at stake there”. “Working in the field with fear in our mind, we are feeling depressed and we are unable to concentrate on our job,” another employee said. He rejected the government’s assurance to relocate them to safer places within the Valley, insisting that the solution was relocation outside Kashmir.

The protesters, who assembled under the banner of All Minorities Employees Association, Kashmir, included those posted in the Valley under the prime minister’s employment package.

Later they visited the office of Ashok Pandita, relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), and asked him to make arrangements for them to mark their attendance in Jammu itself. The officer, sources said, refused to accept the request citing the lack of any government order in the matter.

In 2016, when Kashmiri Pandit employees returned to Jammu in the wake of the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, the government ordered the relief commissioner to allow them to mark their attendance in Jammu until the situation normalised in Kashmir.

Nearly 6,000 migrant Kashmiri Pandits have been posted in different departments in the Valley under the prime minister’s employment package since 2008. In Kashmir, there are also 2,000-2,500 employees from Jammu who have been appointed to posts reserved for the scheduled castes.

The relief and rehabilitation department acts as the nodal agency for the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees posted under the package.

Sources said that nearly 50 per cent of the migrant Kashmiri Pandit staff and almost all the scheduled caste employees have returned from Kashmir. The latter were living in private accommodation in Kashmir, while over 1,000 Kashmiri Pandits were given secured government accommodation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered deputy commissioners in the Valley to post all the minority employees at secured locations. However, the employees are demanding relocation outside the Valley until the situation normalises.

Meanwhile, the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Ganderbal issued an order asking all of its Kashmiri Pandits posted under the prime minister’s package to resume duties by Thursday. However, within less than an hour, the order was withdrawn, with assistant director Naseer Ahmed saying that it had got issued by a subordinate official by mistake, as the migrant employees were also part of the team making arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath yatra.