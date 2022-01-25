R-Day awards: At 115, J&K wins most Police Medals for Gallantry

At 115, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) announced by the Central government on the eve of this year’s Republic Day.

According to the full list of awardees issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 189 police personnel figure in the list of awardees who will receive the medals.

The names of two top police officers in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh and M K Sinha, have been announced for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services. Fifteen other officials will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated all the gallantry award winners from Jammu and Kashmir Police, saying “the entire nation is proud of you”. “Your courage will be remembered for generations to come,” he added.

Congratulating the awardees, DGP Dilbagh Singh said “once again JKP bags the largest number of gallantry and other medals in the country.”