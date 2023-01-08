scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in J-K’s Rajouri

A massive search operation is underway in Rajouri following the recent terror strike in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.

The ready-to-use IED was detected during a search operation in Dandote village in the Budhal area, the official said. (PTI/Representational)
Listen to this article
Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in J-K’s Rajouri
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, an official said.

The ready-to-use IED was detected during a search operation in Dandote village in the Budhal area, the official said.

A massive search operation is underway in Rajouri following the recent terror strike in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam confirmed the recovery of the IED during the cordon and search operation and said it was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

 

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:03 IST
Next Story

New drug slows Alzheimer’s but comes with caveats

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close