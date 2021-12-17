Rawat remarks: School founder, 2 others get bail

The founder of a school in the remote area of Doda in Jammu and two youths arrested for social media posts on General Bipin Rawat were on Friday granted bail by the Executive Magistrate, Doda, Shabir Malik.

Sabbah Haji, 37, former director of Haji Public School, was released on personal bond of Rs 50,000, after she submitted a written apology for her post. Granting her absolute bail, the magistrate said law enforcing agencies would monitor her activities for a year, and she should appear before a women’s police station at Doda daily for three days from 10 am to 2 pm daily.

The two youths were also granted bail on bail bond and surety of Rs 50,000 each.



Raised abroad, Sabbah started Haji Public School in May 2009 in her native Breswana village in Doda district after graduation, moved by the lack of educational facilities in the area. The village is accessible only on foot, after a trek of three-four hours through hilly terrain, and is snow bound during winter.

Started with just LG and UG classes, two teachers and 35 students, the school now is up to Class 10 and has over 500 students. The children are offered free education, and the school gets volunteers from across India and abroad.

In 2017, Sabbah was given the J&K State Award for Social Reforms and Empowerment.