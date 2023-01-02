Death toll in Rajouri terror attack rises to four, call for a bandh today

With one more civilian succumbing to his injuries at a hospital late Sunday night, the death toll in the terror attack at Dangri village near Jammu’s Rajouri has risen to four. The deceased civilian has been identified as Shishuji Pal, 32, according to officials.

As many as 10 people were injured and of them, three were declared brought dead at the hospital. One more succumbed to his injuries later leaving six people injured. Those declared dead earlier by the doctors included Deepak Kumar, 23, Satish Kunar, 45, and Pritam Lal, 56.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army have launched searches in the area for militants behind the killings.

According to local residents, the militants, believed to be two, were wearing masks and they first attacked a house in Upper Dangri and shot several people there. Thereafter, they fired at two other houses situated at a distance injuring people there as well before fleeing from the spot.

Meanwhile, a complete bandh to protest against the killing of the civilians in the militant attack has been called Tuesday in Rajouri town. The bandh call was given by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Rajouri, and it was supported by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJP and the traders’ association.

The killing of four people and injuries to six others in the militant attack evoked widespread condemnation. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina expressed shock over the attack and described the killing of innocent and unarmed civilians by militants as an act of cowardice, adding the killers will not go unpunished.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also expressed shock over the militant attack, saying that it belies claims of the government and the security forces regarding the ground situation in J&K. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the Congress leaders demanded payment of Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 10 lakh to each injured.

The J&K People’s Conference supremo in a tweet expressed shock over the ‘carnage’, saying “the perpetrators of this dastardly act will rot in the hell”. He condemned the cowardly act and said his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president and senior advocate, M K Bhardwaj, described the militant attack as a major security lapse, saying the police and security forces were already receiving inputs about the movement of militants in areas on the outskirts of Rajouri town. He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and asked the government to pay adequate ex-gratia to them.